Tracy Police Department release audio, video of officer shooting teenager

Officials believe a fight had been going on for some time between family members, starting in the home and slowly moving into the street.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department released edited body camera footage, a 911 call audio and video from a nearby home showing what led up to an officer shooting a 17-year-old, Friday.

Officials with the department released multiple angles of video, including officer worn body camera footage, Ring video from a nearby home and the original 911 call to the department.

The newly released video starts with a 911 call from a neighbor describing a man chasing another with a knife.

Body camera video shows officer Carlos Rameriez exiting his vehicle, speaking with a man — later identified by officials as the teenagers adult brother — who says "my brother," "fighting" and "a knife" while pointing to the teenager. The teenager then gets off his bike and walks toward the officer with a knife.

The officer then yells at the teenager to drop the knife at least five times. The teenager continues advancing toward the officer, resulting in two shots being fired and hitting the victim. A taser was not deployed during the situation.

The teenager dropped the knife and laid down on the ground.

A woman, believed by officials to be the teenagers sister, picked up the knife before dropping it once ordered to by the officer. More family members rushed to the injured victim while the officer called for an ambulance and additional resources.

Another man, believed to be a family member, kicked the knife away from the scene.

Nearly ten minutes after shots were fired, the teenager was taken to the hospital by emergency personnel and away the scene.

Officials do believe a language barrier was an issue, but say an armed officer in uniform is enough of a clear statement to "not be walking toward officers with a deadly weapon."

It is unclear if the officer will receive any disciplinary actions.

Officials say unedited, but redacted, video will be released in the coming days and conversations are being had about recommending the District Attorney's office charge the teenager with assault with a deadly weapon on multiple accounts.

The teenager is currently recovering and expected to survive, according to officials.