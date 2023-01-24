Tracy police warn about new scam calls pretending to be officers

Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money from them.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is warning residents about a series of scam calls trying to steal money while pretending to be law enforcement.

Officials said they have been made aware of "several incidents" where someone answers the phone to a person claiming to be an officer just to demand money over the phone.

They say the department will never call in an attempt to get money from anyone. If you receive a similar call, officials are warning you to stay safe and give no personal or banking information to the scammer.

For additional tips on how to avoid fraud, click HERE.