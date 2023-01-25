Man killed in Tracy shooting, police investigating

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Peerless Court.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Officers arrived and found the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the shooting appears to be isolated and there is no public threat.

Detectives are now collecting video footage from nearby homes and are looking for witnesses who can help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information or video can call Det. Brian Azevedo at 209-831-6534 or Det. Leticia Infante at 209-831-6561.

