TRACY, Calif. — Tracy police need your help identifying someone who they say has vandalized two taquerias since mid-April.

Police say surveillance footage shows a man wearing dark clothing throwing rocks to break windows.

"Tracy PD Patrol Officers are conducting additional patrols in the area of the businesses that have been targeted," police said.