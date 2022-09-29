What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?

If all goes according to plan, construction will start in 2025.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends.

The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50.

Dennis Keaton with Caltrans says their two main goals are to make the roads safer and solve common traffic issues along the stretch. Keaton says there are often delays in Davis.

It's a popular corridor for people traveling between the Bay Area and Sacramento, or from the bay toward Tahoe. Trucks also use the corridor to haul goods between major cities.

“Just west of Davis, right there in Dixon, is where it starts to widen so you really see the difference when traffic has about five lanes and it drops back down to three lanes,” said Keaton.

They are in the environmental stage now. Caltrans is working on getting public input for the project.

They’re also proposing improvements to increase transit, bicycle, and pedestrian access. There’s a possibility for carpool lanes, which could be used for a fee along the stretch.

“This is going to be a huge project much like what's going on right now on I-5 and U.S. 50 in Sacramento. This is what you're probably going to see except it's a longer project because you're talking about 35 miles here,” said Keaton.

If all goes according to plan, construction will start in 2025. Costs could range from $290-330 million depending on what's decided in the planning stages.

Find out more about the project here.