Traffic delays expected as safety project begins on Folsom Lake Crossing, East Natoma Street

Construction is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and begin at 4 a.m. on June 19 and 20.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom announced the long-awaited traffic safety improvement project at Folsom Lake Crossing and East Natoma Street is set to begin Wednesday.

The project is designed to improve safety, reduce accidents and fatalities, and increase mobility.

"Project crews will apply a rubberized friction surface treatment to the roadway, which will enhance surface drainage and significantly boost tire traction," the city wrote on its website. "This treatment is expected to reduce the risk of accidents caused by wet or slippery road conditions."

All lanes will remain open throughout the project, however, minor traffic delays are expected.

The surface treatment project is anticipated to be done on June 23.

In July, crews will install 2,150 feet of metal beam median barriers, radar speed feedback signs and updated pavement markers and signage.

