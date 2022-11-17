Trailer full of chemicals stolen from South Sacramento, fire department says

The trailer was filled with chemicals recovered from an abandoned home in South Sacramento last month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A trailer full of chemicals removed from an abandoned home in the Meadowview neighborhood is now missing.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the SFD trailer was stolen from South Sacramento. The tweet says the trailer is carrying chemicals that could be hazardous if inhaled.

The trailer is white with a black top and silver reflective stripes on both sides. The letters CRTFA are also on the trailer.

Anyone who spots it is asked to call 911.

The trailer was full of chemicals after a hazmat team was called to a home on 19th Street on Oct. 25. They were removed and labeled with the intention of being properly disposed.