x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Trailer full of chemicals stolen from South Sacramento, fire department says

The trailer was filled with chemicals recovered from an abandoned home in South Sacramento last month.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A trailer full of chemicals removed from an abandoned home in the Meadowview neighborhood is now missing.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the SFD trailer was stolen from South Sacramento. The tweet says the trailer is carrying chemicals that could be hazardous if inhaled.

The trailer is white with a black top and silver reflective stripes on both sides. The letters CRTFA are also on the trailer.

Anyone who spots it is asked to call 911.

The trailer was full of chemicals after a hazmat team was called to a home on 19th Street on Oct. 25. They were removed and labeled with the intention of being properly disposed.

Credit: Sacramento Fire Department

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out