The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Florin Road and McComber Street and involved a Union Pacific train.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Sacramento early Saturday morning, according to a Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Florin Road and McComber Street and involved a Union Pacific train.

No one else was injured in the crash. The incident is under investigation.

WATCH MORE: Traffic lane shift for westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento