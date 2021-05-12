Travel agencies preparing for Rose Bowl trips

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California.

That means fans are getting their bags packed to travel across the country. Ike Reynolds owner of Reynolds Travel was already working Sunday after it was announced.

"We've taken maybe over 40 calls. We've had over 200 hits on our website,” he said.

Reynolds has been in the travel industry for more than 50 years.

After last year during the heat of the pandemic, he’s excited to see a rush.

"We went to Miami, but we did what we call a same-day package. We flew down, did a little touring, went to the game," Reynolds said.

When the game was over - they immediately flew home, he said.

The plan for the Rose Bowl this season is to stay four days even with the Omicron variant spreading in states.

He's hoping to take a couple of hundred fans, but that’s only if the interest from fans is there.

"A lot of people were looking for the Buckeyes to go to the College Football Playoff. We don't know how disappointed they might be about that,” he said.

Those going to the Rose Bowl will need to keep a mask handy. Proof of vaccination is also required or a negative test 72 hours before the game.



“Yes, you can watch it on tv, but boy there's nothing like being there and being caught in all of that,” said Reynolds.

Prices for his travel packages vary from $1,800 - $3,100.

Tickets for the game start at $185 and are available here. All tickets are mobile.