FAIRFIELD, Calif — For little Leighton Nigliazzo, a short car ride on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield equaled big adventure, marking a peculiar, yet special Easter celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She's been going a little stir crazy," said her father, Airman Tony Nigliazzo. "So the fact that we can get her out here and get her excited and happy is amazing,"

Leighton's military family was among several dozen treated to socially distanced drive-through Easter fun.

Each child had their photo taken with USO Easter Bunny and received baskets with sanitary products — a sign on the times. Not to worry, the children received the usual treats and toys, too.

"It's great. We've been stuck in the house for a couple of weeks now," said Karen Garcia, a military spouse and veteran.

Many families said it was delight, despite the circumstances.

"I'm appreciative of everything's that being offered considering what's going on right now," said CC Thomas, a military spouse.

Instead of their usual Easter picnic gathering in the quad, military spouses of the 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron pulled together resources to adapt and revamp the event, including donations from Blue Star Sacramento moms and the Girl Scouts.

They held the event all while being as socially distant and protected as possible.

Jessica Moser is the key spouse who led the effort. Her airman husband played the Easter Bunny.

"It was to show the families that we care and the sense of community too. As you can see there's a lot of happy kids out there today," she said.

Moser has been leading many efforts on base amid the coronavirus pandemic, including partnerships to make 200 relief bags for military families and a thousand care packages for dorm residents on base.

"I just love seeing people together and spreading joy," Moser said.

Spreading joy, not germs, she says, is an act of kindness needed now more than ever.

