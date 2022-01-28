x
Oroville man hit and killed by two cars while trying to retrieve his dogs on highway

The CHP says Travis Skybergmanley was following two of his dogs that ran onto State Highway 70, Thursday evening.
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 37-year-old man was killed after being hit by cars while trying to retrieve his two dogs from Highway 70 in Butte County Thursday, the California Highway Patrol says.

At 6:48 p.m. Thursday, the man, identified by the Butte County Coroner's Office as Travis Skybergmanley of Oroville, ran towards State Highway 70 just north of Power House Hill Road after one of his dogs ran onto the southbound lane, according to the CHP's Oroville office.

While trying to pick up his dog from the slow lane, two cars travelling southbound hit Skybergmanley. The drivers of both cars stopped at the scene. 

The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collisions. Those with information or who may have witnessed the collision are asked to call the CHP's Oroville office at (530) 538-2700.

