Authorities said the drivers were left with moderate injuries.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Two drivers were hurt after a tree fell on their cars in Granite Bay.

The California Highway Patrol said a tree fell onto two vehicles along Auburn Folsom Road, near Joe Rodgers Road in Granite Bay Sunday afternoon.

Both lanes of the roadway are blocked as emergency vehicles try to clear the area.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities said the drivers were left with moderate injuries.

