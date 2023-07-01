x
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

A woman was transported to a trauma facility where she later died, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.

No additional information is available at this time. 

