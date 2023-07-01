Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento

A woman was transported to a trauma facility where she later died, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.

No additional information is available at this time.

Incident info: At 6:45pm we responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 Block of North 5th Street. A female was critically injured by a fallen tree and transported to a trauma facility. The patients outcome is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Yf6yBZk4gb — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) January 8, 2023

