MODESTO, Calif. -- Store closing signs seem to be an all too familiar sight to people in Modesto.

"It's the end of an era," Tayna Brown, a Modesto shopper said.

The Sears store is the latest on the list of closures.

"The businesses in the store, people coming in and buying stuff, it's just not profitable anymore," Brown said.

"Unfortunately, the stores that are closing in Modesto are kind of converging all at the same time," Cecil Russell, President and CEO of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce said.

Orchard Supply Hardware is packing up their two locations. That store is next door to a boarded up Toys "R" Us, which shut down a few months ago. And that location is right down the road from a vacant Babies "R" Us.

"I'll be honest, if we need something that we don't need to feel and touch, it's easier to get it online, like through Amazon," Khalil Abou-Hamad, an Escalon resident said.

Kmart just up the road in Ceres also preparing to close under the same ownership as Sears.

"Sears has been one of those staples in our town that's been here forever. So, to see that it's going to be gone, along with the Kmart, and not only that, but I used to work for Sears, so to see Sears gone, after you've worked there, is kind of sad to say," Brown said.

Close behind them, the Royal Robbins distribution center announced they're closing there Modesto location too, and moving to Colorado. About 20 people will be laid off because of the move.

ABC10 asked the Modesto Chamber of Commerce President and CEO why he thinks this trend of closures is happening.

"I don't think you have to go much further than the internet to find out what that's about," Russell said.

And locals ABC10 spoke with agree. Many of these stores have struggled to keep up with online giants.

"There are certain businesses that...[are] just not set up for the future. Everything is moving online and there are certain types of stores that just aren't geared up for that," Abou-Hamad said.

But the Chamber is confident, in time, new businesses will come along to fill their spots.

