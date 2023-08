The driver inside had to be removed with the jaws of life and was later taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Placer County, according to officials.

The crash happened on Christian Valley Road near Winchester Way after a truck "sheered off a power pole and struck a large oak tree," according to Cal Fire.

The driver inside had to be removed with the jaws of life and was later taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

