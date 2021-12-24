Truckee man arrested for threats made against Wheatland High School

The Wheatland Police Department identified and arrested the suspect that made threats on social media against Wheatland Union High School.

WHEATLAND, Calif. — A Truckee man was arrested after after allegedly making threats against a high school nearly two hours away from his hometown.

According to a press release from the Wheatland Police Department, officers were made aware of threats to shoot up Wheatland Union High School Thursday afternoon.

With the help of the Truckee Police Department, Dominic White, 22, of Truckee, was later identified as the suspect making the threats. White was arrested and charged with making criminal threats. He is awaiting extradition to Yuba County for prosecution.

“We take all threats against our schools, children and residents seriously and will relentlessly pursue anyone who threatens our community,” Wheatland Police Chief Damiean Sylvester said in a press release. “I am proud of the hard work of our officers in bringing this case to a quick resolution, as well as the assistance we received from Truckee Police Department in arresting Mr. White.”

