Deputies find video of missing Truckee teen taken hours before she disappeared

The sheriff's office released an image of Kiely Rodni that was taken hours before she would disappear at a party.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — As the search for a missing Truckee teenager stretches into another day, the Placer County Sheriff's Office released an image taken of Kiely Rodni hours before she would disappear.

Rodni vanished after attending a party and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said her phone is out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced they had found surveillance video of Rodni from a local Truckee business. The video was taken just after 6 p.m. Friday, just hours before she would vanish.

Rodni was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies-brand pants with a black grommet belt and black Vans shoes.

An email for online tips is available at sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov. A tip line is still open for anyone who wants to leave a message at (530) 581-6320, Option 7.

