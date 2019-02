SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of truckers were left stranded Tuesday afternoon at the 49er Travel Plaza, which serves as a truck stop, in West Sacramento. Many of them have been there for the last couple of days.

Heavy rainfall and record breaking snow in the Sierra has been causing all kinds of delays for traffic.

With many parts of Northern California receiving heavy snowfall, it has left truckers to come up with alternate plans.

"It completely keeps me from getting back to Reno. I can't get back over the pass. They have it shut down right now," said Travis Stephens, a truck driver impacted by the weather conditions.

Many truckers have to come up with ways to pass the time until the roads open back up. As they wait for time to pass, they go for walks, watch a movie, and even take some time to relax. Some truckers even use the time to Skype with their families.

Rain and snow is forecast until Thursday, which will likely be the first day these truckers can resume traveling.

"There's not a lot you can do, but just keep the spirits up in this situation," Stephens said.

