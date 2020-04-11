Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count.

MICHIGAN, USA — WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

The Trump campaign released the following statement Wednesday.

"As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

The office of Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, also issued a statement on the possibility of a lawsuit. Here is the full statement:

“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately. At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

