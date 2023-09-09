Over 26K PG&E customers without power in Calaveras, Tuolumne counties

The outages began around 7 p.m. as thunderstorms rolled over the area

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Over 26,000 people are without power Saturday night as thunderstorms roll over parts of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

According to the PG&E outage maps, the outages began around 7 p.m. and have various estimated times of restoration ranging from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

PG&E's preliminary investigation says the outage was caused by the weather. Forecasts show thunderstorms with many lightning strikes is pushing through the Jamestown, Sonora and Angel's Camp area.

