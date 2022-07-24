x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after car crosses into opposing Highway lane in Tuolumne County

The man was hit along Highway 108 when another car drifted across the highway's double yellow lines.

More Videos

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — One man was killed in a deadly accident along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County Sunday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Sgt. Adam Croxton said a 2002 Mitsubishi Mirage was heading west when it crossed over the highway's double yellow lines and hit a 2006 Lexus ES 330.

Sgt. Croxton said the Lexus' driver, a 72-year-old man, was left with major injuries, but the Mitsubishi driver, only described as a man, died from his injuries. He added that the Mitsubishi driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.

The Mitsubishi driver has not been identified at this time.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement