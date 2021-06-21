7 drownings have happened in Tuolumne County since May 2021, deputies say

Deputies said 7 drownings and 2 near-drownings have happened at Gods Bath, Rainbow Pools, New Melones Lake, and Lake Don Pedro in recent weeks.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Tuolumne County deputies said there have been seven drownings in the area since the beginning of May 2021.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said those drownings, along with two near-drownings, have happened at Gods Bath, Rainbow Pools, New Melones Lake and Lake Don Pedro.

Authorities said there are currently recovery efforts for three victims from over the weekend. The recovery operations are happening at Lake Don Pedro and New Melones Lake with the help of Amador County.

People are being asked to avoid the area during the recovery efforts.

The sheriff's office said no additional information regarding the circumstances of the incidents or identities of the victims is currently available.

"We want to remind everyone of the importance of taking safety measures when enjoying Tuolumne County waterways. Please remember to wear a life jacket and become familiar with all boating safety rules," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

WATCH ALSO: