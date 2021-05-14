At least one person drowns at God's Bath in Tuolumne County, according to Sheriff

The Tuolumne County Sheriff was initially only able to find one person who drowned at God's Bath but suspected two other people were still underwater.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department is investigating three drownings at Gods Bath swimming hole in the Tuolumne River Canyon, according to a Facebook post on Friday.

An unidentified woman was found in the water and was pronounced dead by first responders at the swimming hole.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Department said they believe two other people also drowned but crews have been unable to locate them.

The Tuolumne County search and rescue team works to do a swift water rescue along with the Tuolumne County dive team and a CHP Helicopter.

This is a developing story; ABC10 will report more information when it becomes available.