Turlock homicide suspect arrested in Georgia

Cobb County investigators told Turlock police they arrested a man after he tried to apply for an alcohol permit and they ran a criminal history check

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man wanted for a deadly January shooting in Turlock is now in custody — on the other side of the country.

According to the Turlock Police Department, last week 22-year-old Gary Jackson Jr. was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 14 shooting death of Romeo Portillo.

Then Tuesday, the Cobb County (Georgia) Police Department called Turlock detectives and told them they arrested Jackson after he came to their headquarters applying for an alcohol permit.

The found the arrest warrant as they were doing a criminal history check of Jackson.

He will be extradited back to Stanislaus County on charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in Turlock,” said Chief Jason Hedden. “Our team is relentless and they will not stop until those who commit crime in our community are arrested, charged, and held accountable for their actions.”

Police haven’t released a motive for the shooting yet but did say the two knew each other.

Anyone with information can call Det. Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539.

CASE HISTORY

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Jan. 14 near Market Street and South Broadway in downtown Turlock.

Officers found Portillo and an unidentified victim inside a car being driven by Jackson Jr., and Portillo later died from his injuries.

At the time, Jackson was arrested for possession of a firearm and police said evidence suggested the shooting resulted from a bar fight.

