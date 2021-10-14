Turlock police seek help in finding missing man

Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers said Boris Galindo Avila was last seen Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department is asking for the public's help looking for a 43 -year-old man.

According to a post from the department's Facebook, they are looking for information on the disappearance of Boris Eduardo Galindo-Avila. They are telling people to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463.

Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers, a non-profit organization that posts about wanted, missing and investigated persons, said Avila was last seen Monday, Oct. 11. He is described as being 5’05”, average build, with short black hair and sometimes wears reading glasses.

The Turlock Police Department is looking to locate Boris Galindo Avila, a 43 year old Hispanic male who was last seen on... Posted by Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 14, 2021

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9