Missing 12-year-old Turlock girl with autism found safe

Police say Kylie Chavoya is nonverbal but can answer yes/no questions
Credit: Turlock PD

TURLOCK, Calif. — UPDATE: The Turlock Police Department says she was found safe around 10:21 a.m.

---

The Turlock Police Department needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old who is non-verbal and autistic.

Police say 12-year-old Kylie Chavoya was last seen walking away from her home on Colorado Avenue around 7:25 a.m. Saturday.

Chavoya is non-verbal and autistic, but police say she can answer ‘yes/no’ questions.

She was last seen wearing hot pink clothing and black shoes.

Anyone who sees her can call the department’s non-emergency number at 209-668-1200.

