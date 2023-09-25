x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Salida man killed in suspected DUI crash, driver charged

The 30-year-old driver was ejected from her vehicle as it rolled over while her passenger sustained fatal injuries

More Videos

TURLOCK, Calif. — A 30-year-old Turlock woman is facing charges of felony DUI after she drove off the road and flipped her vehicle, resulting in the death of her passenger.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Leah Doucette was driving eastbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout when she went off the road. She tried to correct, but she lost control and overturned.

Doucette was ejected from her vehicle and suffered major injuries while her 42-year-old passenger from Salida was killed.

She was arrested and released to the Memorial Medical Center. The crash is under investigation.

WATCH MORE: Short | Sacramento County DA sues city over homeless encampments at California capitol

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out