1 dead after downtown Turlock shooting

Officials were called behind the Udder Place and Grand Cru in downtown Turlock on reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. A man later died from his injuries.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, marking Turlock's second homicide of the year, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Officials were called behind the Udder Place and Grand Cru in downtown Turlock on reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, 31-year-old Robert Morgan of Turlock was getting CPR from bystanders.

Morgan has multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say Morgan worked security at Grand Cru but was not working Sunday morning. A fight broke out between several patrons inside the building and security was able to move people outside, but the fight escalated and Morgan stepped in, according to officials.

"Morgan was reportedly in a physical altercation with another man near the rear of The Udder Place, and during this time an unidentified occupant of a dark colored sedan stopped, got out, and fired multiple gunshots at the victim before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing the scene," said officials in a press release.

Detectives investigated the scene, including interviewing witnesses and watching surveillance video from nearby buildings, according to officials.

Jerry Powell, owner of Grand Cru, has closed the location for two weeks to review safety protocols for employees and patrons, according to the release.

Officials say the two homicides are not related.

The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about this investigation to call Detective Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.