If you bought a SuperLotto ticket in Turlock, you might want to double check your numbers!

TURLOCK, Calif — Someone who bought a SuperLotto ticket in Turlock just got $25,000 richer.

With all the hype surrounding the Powerball draw and its $1 billion jackpot, the SuperLotto yielded some of its own winners Wednesday night.

The ticket didn't land the mega number, but it did match 5 numbers. It makes the ticket worth $25,167.

The ticket was sold at Raley's on Geer Road.

Winning numbers for the draw were: 5-10-20-22-32-1

