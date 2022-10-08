x
Turlock

5 displaced after fire at Turlock duplex

3 adults and 2 children were displaced after a duplex caught fire in Turlock.

TURLOCK, Calif. — 5 people were displaced after a fire spread to the attic space of a duplex apartment building in Turlock.

Turlock Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Radcliffe Way for a fire on Aug. 9, just after 10 p.m. 

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the garage of a duplex apartment building that would eventually extend to the attic space above the living area.

Crews were able to get everyone out of the building and get the fire under control. 

