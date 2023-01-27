911 lines down in Turlock, texting service avalible

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department said Friday morning that 911 lines are down in the area.
"The TPD Communications Center experienced an issue with AT&T Mobility and T-Mobile Wireless customers that were receiving fast busy signals when attempting to dial 9-1-1," the police department wrote on social media.
Police said T-Mobile identified the problem, but AT&T is still working on the issue.
If this happens, people can call (209) 668-1200 for emergency and non-emergency calls. Police said people can still use the text to 911 services.
