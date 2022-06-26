Amazon delivery driver arrested after breaking into Turlock home, attempting to assault woman, police say

Police say the suspect was wearing an Amazon delivery uniform and had arrived at the home in an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

TURLOCK, Calif. — An Amazon delivery driver has been arrested by officers with the Turlock Police Department after allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman by breaking into her home.

Friday around 11:30 a.m., Turlock Police officers say they were called to the 2300 block of Lander Avenue in Turlock after 911 calls reported an Amazon delivery driver had walked, uninvited, into an open front door of a home.

The driver, identified as Ryan Lee Crisp, 22, allegedly made a statement to a woman about her attractive appearance while inside the home. The woman and her husband were able to push Crisp out of the home and shut the front door, police say.

The woman then locked herself in a bathroom to call 911 while her husband searched for Crisp, according to police.

The husband's co-worker, who was reportedly waiting outside of the home, saw Crisp jumping a fence into the backyard of the same home and running towards the house.

The husband and coworker found that Crisp had gotten inside of the house again by breaking a bedroom window, officers say. The two eventually found Crisp inside the house and detained him until Turlock Police officers arrived on scene.

Police say Crisp, who works for Soon Express which partners with Amazon, did not have any deliveries to make at that address.

Crisp was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of attempted rape, burglary and vandalism.

While authorities say they believe the case was an isolated incident, they ask anyone with information to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-664-7323 or tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

Police say Crisp was wearing an Amazon uniform and had arrived to the home in an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Watch More from ABC10: The inspirational story behind Tito’s Taco Truck in Turlock