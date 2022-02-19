Authorities arrest more than 60 people, rescue nine victims during two-day human trafficking operation

The suspects arrested by law enforcement in Stanislaus County for sexual human trafficking related offenses ranged in ages from 16 to 66.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A two-day human trafficking operation in Stanislaus County has ended in over 60 arrests, the seizure of two firearms and over two pounds of methamphetamine and the rescue of nine victims.

On Feb. 11 and 12, officers with the Turlock Police Department, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department and other local agencies partnered to host an operation aimed at identifying people involved in human trafficking and rescuing victims.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Rebuild and Reclaim" resulted in the arrests of over 60 suspects allegedly involved in human trafficking and prostitution including residents of Crows Landing, Groveland, Merced, Modesto, Ripon, Sacramento, Turlock and Streamwood, Illinois.

Officers with the Turlock Police Department were responsible for 12 of the more than 60 arrests. The suspects detained by the Turlock Police Department were arrested on suspicion of engaging in an act of prostitution.

A 16-year-old was among the suspects arrested by police. The teenager, who was initially booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of engaging in an act of prostitution, was later released on a citation to his parents.

Nine trafficking victims were rescued during the operation, police say. The Turlock Police Department asks those with information on human trafficking cases to call Sergeant Joseph Rodriguez at 209-668-6521.

Those who would like to give information on human trafficking cases anonymously can call Turlock Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636, where some tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police encourage victims to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 which offers resources to victims and ways to report human trafficking.

Watch More from ABC10: CHP Commissioner announces plan to hire 1,000 new officers | Exclusive