Turlock High School's production of 'Be More Chill' back on

TURLOCK, Calif. — A controversial musical is back on after it was abruptly shut down earlier this year.

Turlock High School announced on its Facebook page its spring musical "Be More Chill" is returning in mid-May for a weekend of shows "following behind-the-scenes discussions and additional preparation." The musical was originally shut down by the school's director and site administrator after one performance for its mature content.

Written by Joe Iconis, "Be More Chill" is a sci-fi musical that takes place in high school, where the main character struggles to choose between popularity and being his true self.

"Due to mature content/themes, children under 13 will not be permitted without a parent/guardian," the school said in its Facebook post.

The show is scheduled to run May 13 - 15. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 2.

Turlock High School cast member Evan Espinosa spoke to ABC10 at the time of the cancelation and said a lot of parents were supportive of the show.

"I just want people to know that the arts should be embraced and creativity is an amazing thing that everyone should embrace and accept," Espinosa previously told ABC10.

