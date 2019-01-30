TURLOCK, Calif. — A major almond producer is expanding one of their plants in Turlock to keep up with demand.

Blue Diamond Growers broke ground on a 52,000 square foot expansion project on Tuesday, with goals with finish up construction within 14 months.

"Just that name recognition of Blue Diamond Turlock, Turlock Blue Diamond, amazing!" Amy Bublak, the Mayor of Turlock said.

It was less than six years ago when Blue Diamond opened up shop in Turlock.

"I'm really excited because it's just what we'd hoped for when we started," Bublak said.

But it didn't take long to outgrow their space.

"We are apart of mainstream consumption in the U.S. now, and that same trend is happening globally, in Austrailia, in the U.K., in South Africa, and as we take that Almond Breeze to the world, the demand for Almond Breeze base keeps growing," Mark Jansen, President and CEO of Blue Diamond Almond Growers said.

Jansen tells ABC10 their Almond Breeze business is growing at 14 percent every year around the world and 20 percent of homes now have that product in their fridge.

"We need to expand to support that increased consumer demand so this is a fully integrated almond beverage line," he said.

He says the expansion will pave the way to keep up with demand, make more almond milk and create a new line.

All of which, he says, will end up bringing more jobs to town, although he would not say exactly how many.

"It will create significant additional jobs here in Turlock, not only those that are employed directly here in the facility, but what we've found is when we expand manufacturing, it creates jobs throughout the community that support that manufacturing," he said.

And these aren't just any jobs. The city believes these are careers that would make it through a recession.

"These are important, and living wage kind of jobs that are recession resistant, people need to eat and so they're not like dot com dot bomb jobs, where they might be employed today but those jobs might be shipped someplace else tomorrow," Maryn Pitt, assistant to the City Manager for Economic Development and Housing for the City of Turlock said.

The city calls Turlock the Silicon Valley of food processing. And with three major expansions set to happen at the same time, you might be able to see why.

"We also have Sunnyside Farms who is actually adding product lines, and so between the three, U.S. Cold Storage, Sunnyside Farms and Blue Diamond, we'll be adding almost 200 new jobs to our local economy" Pitt said.

And the mayor, just happy to see Turlock being put on the map.

"Expansions are always a positive, there's more jobs, just even in the building, in the progress of the two years of building it, that's going to get more jobs which means more into our economy, and more awareness. Blue Diamond is a huge name but Turlock needs a little awareness too," Bublak said.

