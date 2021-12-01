Man wanted in Turlock road rage incident has been arrested | Update

The Turlock Police Department made an arrest in the Nov. 16, road rage incident.

TURLOCK, Calif. — December 2nd Update:

According to a press release from the Turlock Police Department, 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp was arrested at his home located along the 1200 block of Lambert Way.

Sharp was wanted in connection to a road rage incident from Nov. 16.

While performing surveillance, officers witnessed Sharp entering his home. Neighbors were evacuated after a brief standoff between Sharp and the police.

Police tried for roughly an hour to get him to come out of his home by making public address calls from outside the home. Eventually, he exited the house and was taken into custody, per the press release.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives entered Sharp's home where they found evidence that may lead to him being charged with other crimes he is suspected of being involved in.

Sharp was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of battery, causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Turlock Police asks that anyone with information on the road rage incident or other crimes he may have been part of contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539.

Original Story

Turlock police are searching for a professional boxer accused of assaulting someone during a road rage incident on Nov. 16.

Police identified 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp, a professional boxer, as the suspect who left one person unconscious with "great bodily injuries."

Police didn't say what led to the road rage incident, where the alleged crime took place or the description of Sharp's car. They said he usually visits the areas of Turlock, Modesto and Merced.

Sharp is wanted for charges of battery causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault. Police are asking people who see Sharp to not engage with him and to call 209-668-6539.