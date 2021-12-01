Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Turlock

Few details about the incident are available at this time, but police did confirm the child was hospitalized after being hit.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Turlock, a police department Watch Commander confirmed with ABC10.

Police said officers responded to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Wednesday around 6 p.m. along the 900 block of Pioneer Avenue. The Watch Commander only described the pedestrian as a child. No information about the age of the child or the child's identity has been released at this time.

Few other details regarding the collision are available, but police said the child was taken to a hospital. No information was available regarding the child's condition or the incident.

WATCH ALSO: