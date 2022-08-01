x
Turlock

City offices and facilities in Turlock to be closed due to COVID-19 for at least two weeks

The city of Turlock said that due to COVID-19, city offices and facilities will be closed to the public from Jan. 10 to at least Jan. 21.

TURLOCK, Calif. — From Jan. 10 to at least Jan. 21, city of Turlock offices and facilities will be closed to the public due to COVD-19.

“We have detected a noticeable increase in COVID cases affecting our work force in what appears to be an aggressive spread of the virus,” stated Interim City Manager Sarah Tamey Eddy. “To do our best to protect the public and our employees, we’ve decided to close City offices to the public and reinstate work schedules that emphasize physical distancing.”

The news of the almost two week closure comes days after Turlock Unified School District Board of Trustees canceled their first meeting of 2022 before it was even called to order after calls for people to mask up were ignored. 

Related: Turlock school board cancels meeting over after 'some participants' refuse to wear mask

Eddy said regular City Council meetings will be held solely through the Zoom. Although the meetings are closed to in-person appearances, the public can still participate by using the following methods:

  • Click here for the meeting link
  • Visit the Zoom website and enter the webinar ID number: 849 2462 9186

Eddy said the city will, "monitor the situation and periodically update the public at City Council meetings and at other times if warranted."

