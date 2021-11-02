Turlock band teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor

Investigators with the Turlock Police Department said 38-year-old Daniel James Baudino was taken into custody for suspected sex crimes committed in 2016.

TURLOCK, Calif — Police in Turlock arrested a band teacher Monday accusing him of multiple sex crimes committed five years ago.

Turock police say its officers arrested 38-year-old Daniel James Baudino Monday after an investigation that started last week.

Police say the victim came to them on Oct. 28 to report at least nine incidents occurring between June and August of 2016. At the time Baudino was a teacher at Turlock High School. Police aren't saying if the victim was a student of Baudino's.

Baudino has been placed on paid administrative leave from his position teaching band at Turlock Junior High School after the police department announced its criminal charges. He was arrested at the school Monday.

Turlock Police Department detectives say there could other victims.

Baudino was arrested on suspicion of five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and four counts of oral copulation with a minor.

Police say he was interviewed by detectives and booked into Stanislaus County jail before being released after posting a $150,000 bail.

A court date has yet to be announced in this case.

People with any information regarding the case or suspect are encouraged to contact Turlock Police Department detective Timothy Redd at (209) 664-7325, or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780.

