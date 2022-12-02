1 person killed, 1 person injured in a shooting in Turlock

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

TURLOCK, Calif. — One person is dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Turlock early Sunday morning.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 6600 block of South Mitchell Road and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young person in the home had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Their age was not specified in the news release.

There is no information about possible suspects and no one is in custody. Anyone with information can call Detective M. Silva at (209) 525-7091. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or by going to the website.

NEWS RELEASE May 1, 2022 Man Killed in South Turlock Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to the 6600 block of S.... Posted by Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022

