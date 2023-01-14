Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after downtown Turlock shooting

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A man is dead and one is recovering at a hospital after a shooting in Turlock early Saturday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, they found evidence that indicated at least one person had been shot, but the individuals involved left the scene.

Officers were able to find a gray, 2018 Honda sedan in the area of East Main Street and Bonita Avenue with the victims inside the car.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Gary Jackson. Passengers were 21-year-old Romeo Portillo and an unidentified 20-year-old victim who both suffered from gunshot wounds.

Police say officers provided immediate medical care for the two gunshot victims until ambulance personnel arrived and transported them to nearby hospitals.

Portillo died from his injuries and the unidentified victim is in stable condition, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office says Jackson, the driver, was arrested for possession of a firearm and transported to the Turlock Police Department for questioning. He is now booked at the Stanislaus County Jail for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm.

Police say the shooting involved more than one firearm and another group of individuals. A motive is unknown, but evidence suggests the shooting stemmed from a fight at a local bar.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780.

