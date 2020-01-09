Turlock's new Dutch Bros Coffee set to open Friday

The new location will be the company's 407th shop, but it'll be the first Dutch Bros to open in Turlock.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Dutch Bros will be opening their first-ever Turlock location on Friday.

The coffee chain touts itself as the country's largest family-owned drive-thru coffee company with 12,000 employees in nine states and 400 locations. Turlock will be the chain's 407th shop.

“We're so excited to be part of the Turlock community," said Isaac Schaaf, operator of Dutch Bros Turlock. "We can't wait to see everyone Friday at the grand opening!"

Dutch Bros specializes in coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, their Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink, and a nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Turlock's new Dutch Bros has its grand opening on September 4 from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1201 West Monte Vista Avenue.

Regular hours will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.