Firefighters finish patient's yardwork

A photo shows Turlock firefighters mowing the lawn and using a leaf blower.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TURLOCK, Calif. — Firefighters in Turlock traded in hoses and ladders for a lawn mower and a leaf blower Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Turlock Fire Department said that crews responded to a house after someone had a medical emergency while doing yardwork.

First responders provided care for the person, then took him or her to a hospital. Some firefighters stayed behind at the home and stepped in, finishing the patient's yardwork.

A photo posted to Facebook shows two firefighters mowing the patient's lawn and using a leaf blower. The post was met with more than 60 comments and 700 reactions in support of the firefighters-turned impromptu landscapers.

Yesterday morning, Turlock Fire Department responded to a person who had a medical emergency while doing yard work. ... Posted by City of Turlock - Fire Department on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Watch more from ABC10: Sideshow crackdown fining spectators $1,000 in Turlock