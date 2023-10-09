Inaugural California Tamale Festival to be held in Stanislaus County

Live music and plenty of Mexican food and drinks will be available for tamale lovers to enjoy during the mid-October cultural celebration.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A new kind of cultural celebration is coming to Stanislaus County to commemorate the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The inaugural California Tamale Festival will be held at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock Oct. 15. It's a one-day celebration of Mexican heritage through everyone's favorite masa-covered comfort food.

"We have beautiful tamales from different countries, made by people coming from all over," said festival director, Armando Dulao.

Along with a wide assortment of tamales, attendees can enjoy Mexican drinks, live music from across multiple genres and a car show.

The event will also feature activities for kids including rides, a petting zoo and a unique performance by a dancing horse.

And for the adults? A beer alley, margarita alley, a home garden show, professional cooking demonstrations, and plenty of additional activities.

Music performances will feature local artists including La Consentida, Los Jefes Del Valle, Banda Escuela De Rancho, ZZ Tush and Tim McGraw tribute artist, Vegas McGraw.

While Turlock has previously held a Tamale Festival, the upcoming event will be the first statewide one. Organizers hope it will be the first of many in coming years.

"It's an honor and a blessing," said Dulao "My job is to put a wonderful smile on all the childrens', attendees and vendors faces, so its a win-win for everybody."

The event runs from 12-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Tickets can be bought online starting at $25 for general admission and $15 for seniors, military members and children between 8 and 17. Kids under 7 get in free.