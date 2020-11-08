Turlock family transforms event center into new drive-in movie theater amid coronavirus

Coronavirus derailed the Yonan family's plans for a new event venue, but they won't stay down. The family announced plans for a new drive-in theater instead.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock family is refusing to let the coronavirus and business restrictions dampen their ambitions.

After plans for a new event venue in town fell to the wayside due to the coronavirus, the Yonan family announced that they'll be transforming their venue into a drive-in movie theater.

Dubbed the GO Drive-In, the theater is expected to start up in late August and play older movies like the Sandlot, Grease, Breakfast at Tiffany's and other classic movies, the Yonans told ABC10.

It'll have its home in the parking lot of the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds and, according to the Yonans, it will offer snacks, Tri-Tip sandwiches, burgers, and a beer garden.

The idea has been in the works for at least the past five months. In a message to ABC10, the family said they picked up the idea when the state wouldn't allow weddings or other indoor events. They said their new venue couldn't be used at a capacity that would bring in a profit with the state's restrictions, so they had the idea of a drive-in movie theater to keep revenue streams flowing.

It's also an idea that's proved popular among the community. The drive-in's new Instagram page rounded up more than 2,000 followers in the first 48 hours, the Yonan's said.

The drive-in is expected to continue for as long as it's successful. The Yonan family said that if people are still enthusiastic about the idea, then they'll keep it going.