'Good Samaritan' pulls man out of burning car in Turlock, police say

The man who was in the burning car suffered life-threatening injuries, police credit the good Samaritan for saving his life.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department is looking for the person who rescued a man from a burning car in Turlock Thursday morning. Authorities have described the person as a "Good Samaritan."

According to the Turlock Police Department, around 12:09 a.m. Thursday, the Turlock Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of D Street in Turlock.

Firefighters who responded to the scene reported seeing a car that was fully engulfed in flames and a man in a nearby alley suffering from life-threatening burn injuries. The patient was taken via helicopter to an area hospital where he is expected to undergo surgery, police say.

The Turlock Police Department took over the investigation into the fire and says that video evidence shows a person was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle when the flames erupted.

According to police, the video shows the backseat passenger being rescued by a good Samaritan who did not remain on the scene. Police detectives said in a statement that they believe the good Samaritan saved the passenger's life.

While police say there is no indication that the vehicle fire was arson, the Turlock Police Department is searching for the good Samaritan and asking those with information to come forward.

Those with information on the fire or the whereabouts of the good Samarian are asked to call Turlock Police Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323 or email the police department's tip line at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

