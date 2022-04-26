'Good Samaritan' that pulled a man out of burning car in Turlock comes forward

According to the Turlock Police Department, the man was urged to come forward by a friend who had learned of his actions. He refuses to be recognized publicly.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The good Samaritan who pulled a man out of a burning car in Turlock has been located and identified, police say.

According to the Turlock Police Department, the vehicle fire happened on April 14, 2022. Police say video evidence shows the backseat passenger being rescued by a good Samaritan who did not remain on the scene.

Turlock police began searching for the good Samaritan and asking those with information to come forward.

On Tuesday, the Turlock Police Department announced that the man who saved the passenger's life had come forward. He was urged to come forward by a friend who had learned of his courageous actions.

Police say the man refused to be recognized publicly for his bravery and heroism despite their repeated requests.

"We were honored to have met and been able to personally thank this hero who risked his own life for another," Detective Brandon Bertram said. "He saved the victim’s life with no regard for his own safety and well-being. The man said he just knew it was the right thing to do."

According to police, the victim burned in the fire who was saved by the good Samaritan is currently in a medically induced coma and is recovering from his injuries.

The cause and origin of the vehicle fire have not been determined. However, police do not suspect the fire was caused by arson.

The Turlock Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Bertram at (209) 664-7323.

