Turlock Police to increase patrols downtown following deadly weekend

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is stepping in to provide more law enforcement presence downtown, officials say.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are increasing patrols this weekend in downtown Turlock following a violent two days last weekend that left two people dead and one person injured in two separate downtown shootings.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Turlock Police Department said that they will be increasing patrols in the downtown corridor and surrounding areas Saturday and Sunday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is helping the Turlock Police Department by supplying deputies to increase law enforcement presence.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 14, investigators say a fight at a bar in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in downtown Turlock led to a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured. One person was arrested in connection to the shooting, but officials believe more shooters were responsible.

Less than 24 hours later, on Jan. 15, an off-duty security guard allegedly stepped in to stop a fight at Grand Cru in downtown Turlock around 1:30 a.m.

While attempting to stop the fight, the victim was reportedly shot several times by an unidentified gunman in a car.

The deadly shooting prompted the Grand Cru's owner, Jerry Powell, to close the location for two weeks to review safety protocols for employees and patrons.

Officials say the two weekend homicides were not related.

Those with information on the deadly shootings are asked to call investigators at 209-668-5550 extension 6780, or via email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

In a statement, the city's mayor Amy Bublak said she was devastated and called the violence unacceptable.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims involved. As Mayor, I can assure you our Chief of Police Jason Hedden is employing new technologies and resources to combat violent crime in our city," the statement said. "Your Turlock City Council supports our police and their tireless efforts to ensure we all have a safe city where we can shop, work and live safely."

