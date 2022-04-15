Turlock Police arrest father suspected of child abuse that led to the death of his infant daughter

23-year-old Joseph Anthony Rendon has been booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of child abuse and murder after his two-month-old daughter died.

TURLOCK, Calif — Turlock Police announced Friday the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of abusing his two-month-old daughter resulting in her death.

Officials with the Turlock Police Department say 23-year-old Joseph Anthony Rendon of Turlock brought the two-month-old daughter into Emmanuel Medical Center Wednesday afternoon reporting that his daughter had "unexplainably stopped breathing" at his home.

According to police, doctors tried to save the girl's life but she died at the hospital.

"This is devastating and difficult to understand why this happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with child’s family during this difficult time," said Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden in a statement. "These cases have an emotional impact on our officers and everyone involved in these types of investigations. We can only pray that the arrest of Joseph Rendon brings some sense of healing to the family and community.”

Turlock Police an autopsy on the girl done on Thursday indicated that that she had sustained serious injuries which they say pointed to child abuse.

According to police, Rendon voluntarily came into the Turlock Police Department for a follow-up interview. Rendon was arrested after the interview and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder and child abuse.

Those with information on the case are asked to call Turlock Police Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323 or email the department's tip line at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

