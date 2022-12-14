Turlock man arrested after body found in burned room

Officials believe Danny Stevens knew the victim for "a short time" and have not established motive yet. They do not believe it was a random act of violence.

TURLOCK, Calif. — Multiple Stanislaus County agencies helped arrest a Turlock man who allegedly killed another man in an abandoned building, according to Turlock police.

Turlock Police Department officers were called to the area of West Linwood Avenue and Ellerd Drive for a welfare check, Monday. The caller told officers a man may have been assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building.

Officers found a body in a partially burned room around noon and detectives took over the scene to investigate. After receiving a search warrant, officers gathered evidence with the Stanislaus County Fire Investigation Unit and discovered the victim may have been assaulted.

The victim's identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.

58-year-old Danny Stevens was arrested just after 2 p.m. Tuesday as a person of interest in the man's death. He allegedly attempted to "evade police contact," according to a press release, but was eventually brought in for questioning.

Stevens was later booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on homicide charges without bail.

Officials believe Stevens knew the victim for "a short time" and have not established motive yet. They do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Anyone with information can call Detective Gina Giovacchini at (209) 668-6539.

